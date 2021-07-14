Double Click 728 x 90
Photos: Ayeza Khan Celebrates Her Daughter Hoorain’s Sixth Birthday Bash

Raba NoorWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 09:13 pm
Ayeza Khan

Pakistani actor and social media sensation Ayeza Khan and her husband Danish Taimoor celebrated the sixth birthday bash of their daughter Hoorain.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayeza shares a series of adorable photos of her daughter’s birthday celebration.

Along with the pictures Ayeza Khan penned down a heartfelt note on this occasion.

She wrote, “My Barbie turns 6 today”

“A big day for her and for us. Can’t believe she is growing up so fast, My little fashion icon, I am so proud of my her.” she added

Have a look at photos here:

“It’s such perplexing feeling to see your kids grow, because while I want them to grow and see the world and learn from it themselves, and be more mature, I also wish I could just stop the time and be with my babies forever at this moment. My life feels complete when I am with them, I can’t ask for anything else.” Ayeza concluded

“Thanks a lot of all the wishes and gifts you guys sent us for her. She really is aware of it and knows how much you all love her. Thank you! #hoorainturns6 #13july2021.” she further wrote

In the photos, Ayeza can be seen donning a shocking pick long Maxie and tie her hair in a high ponytail while Hoorain can be seen matching her attire with her Mom.

Danish Taimor also wrote a beautiful message on the occasion of her daughter’s birthday. “6th birthday for my little Angel. I am so proud to see her grow, learn and mature. What a blessing it is to have a daughter. What a blessing it is to be a father. I hope to continue to protect my Hoorain, and pray that Allah gives her the best of this world and the hereafter. Ameen” wrote Danish.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

