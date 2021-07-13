Photos: Resham Hosted Dinner For Friends at her place

Evergreen film star Resham is a very popular name in the Pakistan showbiz industry. She did television and films simultaneously and made her significant name in both mediums.

Recently, the actress hosted a dinner for close friends at her residence. She has also met with famous veteran film star Shabnam.

Took to her Instagram, the Man-O-Salwa actress shared a series of photos with a few of her friends and caption it with, “Hosted a dinner for my close buddies at my place. Thanks all of you @naila_ishtiaq @Farazmanan @sdeen10 we had a great time together” followed by a heart emoji.

Have a look:

In the pictures, Resham can be seen donning a white pleated outfit and completed her look with beautiful studs and smokey eyes.

It should be noted that the actress recently got a civil award this year for her substantial work in the field of acting.