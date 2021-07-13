Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Photos: Resham Hosted Dinner For Friends at her place

Raba NoorWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 11:28 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Resham

Evergreen film star Resham is a very popular name in the Pakistan showbiz industry. She did television and films simultaneously and made her significant name in both mediums.

Recently, the actress hosted a dinner for close friends at her residence. She has also met with famous veteran film star Shabnam.

Took to her Instagram, the Man-O-Salwa actress shared a series of photos with a few of her friends and caption it with, “Hosted a dinner for my close buddies at my place. Thanks all of you @naila_ishtiaq @Farazmanan @sdeen10 we had a great time together” followed by a heart emoji.

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therealresham (@therealresham)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by therealresham (@therealresham)

In the pictures, Resham can be seen donning a white pleated outfit and completed her look with beautiful studs and smokey eyes.

It should be noted that the actress recently got a civil award this year for her substantial work in the field of acting.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Jackie Chan
1 hour ago
Which political party does Jackie Chan want to join?

Action hero Jackie Chan says he is impressed with the Chinese Communist...
Amna Ilyas
2 hours ago
At the beginning of acting, I could not even speak the dialogues: Amna Ilyas

Popular model and actress Amna Ilyas of Pakistan says that at the...
After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?
2 hours ago
After the re-opening of cinemas which movies are on display?

The NCOC's orders to control the Covid-19 outbreak forced cinemas to remain...
Cardi B followers
2 hours ago
Cardi B crosses 100 million followers on Instagram, shares hilarious tweet to celebrate

An American rapper and songwriter Cardi B on Tuesday shared a hilarious...
Tom Cruise takes 'socially-Distanced' Photos With Fans At Euro 2020 Final
3 hours ago
Tom Cruise takes ‘socially-Distanced’ Photos With Fans At Euro 2020 Final

Tom Cruise had a busy weekend in London, first attending Wimbledon finals...
Mahira Khan
5 hours ago
Is Mahira Khan to star in a film alongside Tom Cruise?

Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. The...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dinking warm water
13 mins ago
This is what happens to your body if you drink warm water every morning!

Drinking warm water on an empty stomach has a lot of benefits....
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
21 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Mobile Leaked before Unpacked Event

Samsung appears to have many color options available for the Galaxy Z...
Car Chip
25 mins ago
Car Chip Shortage in Supply Chain Economics

The simple story is that before the pandemic, semiconductor makers were stressed...
33 mins ago
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh’s Sehwan and surrounding areas

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter magnitude scale shook Sindh's Sehwan...