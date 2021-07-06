Pictures: Nimra Khan enjoying Vacation in Northern Areas of Pakistan

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan is currently enjoying her vacation as she exploring the exquisite beauty of the Northern Areas of Pakistan.

Took to Instagram, the Meherbaan actress shared the series of pictures from her vacations with her fans and followers. She looked absolutely amazing in the pictures.

Take a look:

Nimra had played a leading role in several television serials including Uraan, Khoob Seerat, Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon, Mujhy Khuda Pa Yaqeen Hai, and Khoob Seerat. In 2016, she made her film debut with Blind Love.

It should be noted that Nimra got married on 19 April 2020 in Karachi and her husband is a police officer in London.