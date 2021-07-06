Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pictures: Nimra Khan enjoying Vacation in Northern Areas of Pakistan

Raba NoorWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 09:07 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Nimra Khan

Pakistani actress Nimra Khan is currently enjoying her vacation as she exploring the exquisite beauty of the Northern Areas of Pakistan.

Took to Instagram, the Meherbaan actress shared the series of pictures from her vacations with her fans and followers. She looked absolutely amazing in the pictures.

Take a look:

Nimra had played a leading role in several television serials including Uraan, Khoob Seerat, Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon, Mujhy Khuda Pa Yaqeen Hai, and Khoob Seerat. In 2016, she made her film debut with Blind Love.

It should be noted that Nimra got married on 19 April 2020 in Karachi and her husband is a police officer in London.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Feroze Khan Instagram
3 mins ago
Why Feroze Khan Deletes All His Instagram Posts?

Pakistani television actor, Feroze Khan has deleted all the posts from his...
Richard Donner
1 hour ago
Richard Donner, the director of Superman, dies at the age of 91

Richard Donner, the 91-year-old Hollywood director who directed Superman and The Goonies,...
Armeena Khan husband
2 hours ago
Armeena Khan Shares adorable photos with her Husband

Pakistani gorgeous actress Armeena Khan shared adorable photos with her husband, Fesl...
Tobey Maguire
5 hours ago
Tobey Maguire is all set to hit the big screen

Tobey Maguire became the heartthrob of many after showing his acting prowess...
Sharmila Faruqi
5 hours ago
Let Women wear what they want: Sharmila Faruqi

The celebrities' selection of dress at Hum Style Awards has been a...
Bilal Abbas Khan
6 hours ago
Bilal Abbas Khan astonishes fans with his look as he posts a new picture

The leading actor, Bilal Abbas Khan dropped an amazing picture on his...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Feroze Khan Instagram
3 mins ago
Why Feroze Khan Deletes All His Instagram Posts?

Pakistani television actor, Feroze Khan has deleted all the posts from his...
blaochistan spokesperson
3 mins ago
Sindh government ‘stealing water’ from Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani

The Balochistan government has appealed that Sindh has been stealing 42% of...
Nintendo
15 mins ago
Nintendo announced new Switch with OLED display

A new version of Nintendo's Switch console was introduced today. The new...
russian air plane
16 mins ago
No survivors from plane crash in Russia, rescue officials

There are no survivors after a plane carrying 28 people crashed in...