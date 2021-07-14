Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Imran Khan briefed on Pakistan’s renewable energy industry zone

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 11:13 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
pm meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the Ravi City Lahore and Central Business District in Islamabad.

While chairing the meeting, the PM focused to resolve all legal issues connected to the project and guarantee the application of all procedures within the specified time.

The meeting was informed about the development made on Ravi City and was he was informed that forests would be implanted in Jhok, Rakh Munir, and Rakh Shaheed to highlight environmental fortification in the project.

Ravi City and Central Business District projects will assuage the population pressure on Lahore city and provide housing to the citizens with world-class facilities, stated PM in the meeting.

Whereas, a 100-acre knowledge park is being set up where well-known universities will set up their precincts which will not only make the park a center of knowledge and research but also make an income that will be consumed to tolerate the forests.

Furthermore, the meeting was conversant that forests would be established and preserved through the latest technology of Biocarbon Engineering.

Whereas the PM directed to confirm the conclusion of the plantation drive during the current monsoon season as it is the most appropriate time for the growth of the trees.

The meeting was also informed on the establishment of Pakistan’s first renewable energy industrial estate under which about 5,000 openings for small and large-scale industries and millions of jobs will be created.

On the contrary, for the first time in the project, wastewater treatment plants will be connected at the municipal level.

The meeting has also explained the progress made in Lahore Central Business District.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

SEC
4 seconds ago
SEC is taking action against crypto-project promoters

Individuals linked with digital currency ventures from the crypto-mania era are still...
CryptoSpend
4 mins ago
CryptoSpend, based in Australia, is launching Visa debit cards

The issuing of a physical debit card that allows users of the...
Doggo
10 mins ago
This happy doggo will slide right into your heart

The infectious pleasure and energy of the doggo captured in this video...
Bakra Eid Special
11 mins ago
Bakra Eid Special: 3 tastiest homemade sauces and dips to serve at your BBQ

Preparing special recipes on Eid-ul-Adha Recipes or Bakra Eid Recipes is an...
ECB
33 mins ago
ECB exceed incentive of the Fed on digital currency

The European Central Bank (ECB) is dipping its toe into potentially inviting...
WHO reports record daily rise in new coronavirus infections
41 mins ago
Risk of ‘catastrophic’ COVID-19 surge in Middle East, WHO

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday an outpouring of coronavirus cases...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SEC
4 seconds ago
SEC is taking action against crypto-project promoters

Individuals linked with digital currency ventures from the crypto-mania era are still...
CryptoSpend
4 mins ago
CryptoSpend, based in Australia, is launching Visa debit cards

The issuing of a physical debit card that allows users of the...
Doggo
10 mins ago
This happy doggo will slide right into your heart

The infectious pleasure and energy of the doggo captured in this video...
Bakra Eid Special
11 mins ago
Bakra Eid Special: 3 tastiest homemade sauces and dips to serve at your BBQ

Preparing special recipes on Eid-ul-Adha Recipes or Bakra Eid Recipes is an...