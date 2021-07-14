PM Imran Khan briefed on Pakistan’s renewable energy industry zone

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the Ravi City Lahore and Central Business District in Islamabad.

While chairing the meeting, the PM focused to resolve all legal issues connected to the project and guarantee the application of all procedures within the specified time.

The meeting was informed about the development made on Ravi City and was he was informed that forests would be implanted in Jhok, Rakh Munir, and Rakh Shaheed to highlight environmental fortification in the project.

Ravi City and Central Business District projects will assuage the population pressure on Lahore city and provide housing to the citizens with world-class facilities, stated PM in the meeting.

Whereas, a 100-acre knowledge park is being set up where well-known universities will set up their precincts which will not only make the park a center of knowledge and research but also make an income that will be consumed to tolerate the forests.

Furthermore, the meeting was conversant that forests would be established and preserved through the latest technology of Biocarbon Engineering.

Whereas the PM directed to confirm the conclusion of the plantation drive during the current monsoon season as it is the most appropriate time for the growth of the trees.

The meeting was also informed on the establishment of Pakistan’s first renewable energy industrial estate under which about 5,000 openings for small and large-scale industries and millions of jobs will be created.

On the contrary, for the first time in the project, wastewater treatment plants will be connected at the municipal level.

The meeting has also explained the progress made in Lahore Central Business District.