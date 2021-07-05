Double Click 728 x 90
PM Imran Khan inaugurates the Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 07:35 pm
PM Imran Khan visited Gwadar on Monday to inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2 and Expo Center, Agriculture Industrial Park, and three factories for the development of Balochistan.

He also viewed the signing of various MOUs for constructing a state-of-the-art hospital, airport, and vocational institutes.

The PM claimed that Gwadar International Airport would boost regional trade and increase economic activity.

“These projects were moving at a slow pace before […] but now they are developing at a better pace”, stated that the energy and water supplies for the city are in the development phase.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is on its way to becoming a great country, as he shared his vision for the country’s future.

“I dream of Pakistan’s future — and I have grown up with Pakistan. This nation is headed towards becoming a great country,” he said, adding: “Gwadar is becoming a focal point for Pakistan, which will benefit the country, especially Balochistan.”

Watch PM Imran Khan Full speech here:

