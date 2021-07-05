PM Imran Khan inaugurates the Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2

PM Imran Khan visited Gwadar on Monday to inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2 and Expo Center, Agriculture Industrial Park, and three factories for the development of Balochistan.

He also viewed the signing of various MOUs for constructing a state-of-the-art hospital, airport, and vocational institutes.

The PM claimed that Gwadar International Airport would boost regional trade and increase economic activity.

PM Imran Khan unveiled the plaque for the following mega projects in Gwadar 1. Gwadar Fertilizer Plant

2. Gwadar Animal Vaccine Plant

3. Henan Agricultural Industrial Park

4. Hengmei Lubricants Plant

5. Gwadar Free Zone Phase 2

6. Gwadar Expo Centre#GwadarRisingWithCPEC pic.twitter.com/EHaLpbvWro — Imran Ghazali (@ImranGhazaliPK) July 5, 2021

“These projects were moving at a slow pace before […] but now they are developing at a better pace”, stated that the energy and water supplies for the city are in the development phase.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is on its way to becoming a great country, as he shared his vision for the country’s future.

“I dream of Pakistan’s future — and I have grown up with Pakistan. This nation is headed towards becoming a great country,” he said, adding: “Gwadar is becoming a focal point for Pakistan, which will benefit the country, especially Balochistan.”

Watch PM Imran Khan Full speech here: