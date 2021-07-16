PM Imran Khan lauded for giving priority to MSME sector

Web DeskWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 03:07 pm
PM Imran

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) Council in its meeting appreciated and thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for special interest in the micro to medium sized sector (MSME) and expressed the hope that the bureaucracy would follow his advice earnestly just like the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which has made finance affordable and available to all segments of the society, a statement said on Friday.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver said the council has noticed that the prime minister talks about the SMEs in every meeting and in all ceremonies both at home and abroad even when the subject is not SMEs. This indicates his keen desire to uplift the marginalised sector, he added.

The council said the sector is now facilitated with finance, as it is now affordable and available. Keeping this in mind, the Unisame Council has urged the prime minister to facilitate the sector in terms of affordable energy, cost of raw material, technology, affordable logistics and land for industries.

It has also urged the prime minister to facilitate the sector with commercial property leasing. The sector needs state-of-the-art industrial estates, it added. The sector also needs affordable energy, as electricity, gas and even water has become costly and unaffordable, it said.

The council also said imported raw materials need reduction in duties, the technological gap needs to be filled and, last but not the least, logistics needs to be improved and made efficient and affordable.

The prime minister needs to issue directives to the policymakers to not only ensure ease of doing business but also reduce the cost of doing business in all areas of production.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) is planning and working to facilitate the sector.

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

Pak-India Relations: PM Imran Gives Candid Reply To Indian Journalist
13 mins ago
Pak-India Relations: PM Imran Gives Candid Reply To Indian Journalist

Indian Journalist asked Prime Minister Imran Khan about the Pak-India relation and...
Jazz
48 mins ago
Ericsson presents latest tech, thought leadership to Jazz Pakistan

KARACHI: Ericsson organised a dedicated Ericsson Digital Unboxed 2021 event virtually for...
PM Imran
1 hour ago
PM Imran Khan lauded for giving priority to MSME sector

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) Council in its...
Asad Umar Gwadar Project
1 hour ago
Cabinet committee okays summary on validation of IPPs deal process

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) has approved a summary submitted...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Ashraf Ghani
2 hours ago
PM Imran Meets President Ashraf Ghani On Sidelines Of Central & South Asia 2021

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Friday held a meeting with...
Shaukat Tarin Post budget 2021-22
2 hours ago
Govt committed to providing essential items at affordable prices: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: The government is committed to providing essential food items at affordable...