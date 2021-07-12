Double Click 728 x 90
PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow: sources

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 10:48 pm
Federal Cabinet Meeting Discussed Palestine Issue

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a Federal Cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to consider over 22 agenda items, quoting sources.

A special grant amounting to 15% of the basic salaries of the officers and youth of the armed forces will be studied in cabinet meeting tomorrow, sources have claimed.

The cabinet will be informed on the production of a multi-story building on railway land in Nowshera, infringements in sectors E8 and E9 of Islamabad, and on the registering of agro and non-agro projects, sources said.

Sources also added that the cabinet will review PTI leader and Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh’s appeal to form a joint inquiry team (JIT) against him and will also mull over a report that will be offered to it on the verboten organization Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The appointment approval of five members for the Iqbal Academy Pakistan, fixing an upper limit for the selling price of medicines, and appointing Islamabad Electric Supply Company’s CEO is also on the agenda, as per sources.

The selection of MD National Engineering Service and extension for a period of three months will be permitted, sources said.

Whereas, the contracting of the Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company’s CEO and the sanction of the results of the Cabinet Committee on Privatization and the Cabinet Committee on Energy are also on the agenda.

 

