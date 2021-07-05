Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

PM Imran Khan to settle old disputes with Baloch Insurgents

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

05th Jul, 2021. 09:39 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
ik in gwader

Speaking to the Gwadar business community in his official visit on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said if it wasn’t for his sincere objectives for Balochistan he would instead be spending summers in London and shopping from Harrods since he was not elected from here.

In his address, he said he was, in fact, thinking of resolving the issues with Baloch insurgents by talking to them since they have been the victim of inequalities in the past.

He further stated no rulers, federal or local, in the past have dealt with Baloch people fairly and thus dispossession of basic rights provoked desolation and conflict amongst citizens.

PM stated Nawaz Sharif in his leadership tenure went on international trips 24 times and shopped from Harrods, but he hardly ever visited Balochistan simply because there was no interest politically.

Similarly, Asif Ali Zardari boarded on over 50 trips abroad but did he visit Gwadar for people here, asked premier.

Whereas times have now changed, he said, adding that we are now alleviating the complaints of people there and giving them the highest by far PSDP share from the budget so people can advantage from the development in the province.

 

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PS-70 by-election In Badin: Polling To Begin Today
37 mins ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s political process ahead of July 25 elections

Citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will vote on July 25 to...
Meesha Shafi
39 mins ago
Meesha Shafi weighs on Ali Zafar’s hosting of HSA 2021

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi jumped into the Hum Style Awards 2021 debate...
Asim Azhar Engaged
1 hour ago
Is Asim Azhar Engaged To Model Merub Ali?

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar, who is very talented and got fame at...
Big Ticket draw
2 hours ago
Indian driver in Dubai wins Dh20m in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Renjith Somarajan, a Dubai-based Indian driver with nine others, won Dh20 million...
bangaldesh corona
2 hours ago
Bangladesh extends strict lockdown till 14 July

Bangladesh has ordered its citizens to stay at home with the strict...
Unisame demands economic bailout package
2 hours ago
Unisame demands economic bailout package

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has said that...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PS-70 by-election In Badin: Polling To Begin Today
37 mins ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s political process ahead of July 25 elections

Citizens of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will vote on July 25 to...
Meesha Shafi
39 mins ago
Meesha Shafi weighs on Ali Zafar’s hosting of HSA 2021

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi jumped into the Hum Style Awards 2021 debate...
Asim Azhar Engaged
1 hour ago
Is Asim Azhar Engaged To Model Merub Ali?

Pakistani singer Asim Azhar, who is very talented and got fame at...
Big Ticket draw
2 hours ago
Indian driver in Dubai wins Dh20m in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Renjith Somarajan, a Dubai-based Indian driver with nine others, won Dh20 million...