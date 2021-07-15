PM Imran Khan visits Uzbekistan

PM Imran Khan was greeted at the airport by Uzbekistan’s PM Abdulla Aripov.

PM Imran Khan visited the Independence and Humanism Monument with his Uzbekistan counterpart and laid a wreath.

The Pakistani PM Office then announced that PM Imran Khan was welcomed at Koksaray Presidential Palace in Tashkent. Upon his arrival, the PM was given a guard of honor.

PM Imran Khan while addressing the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Business Forum stated that “I want to assure the business community of Uzbekistan that this relationship is just the beginning of the journey of development and prosperity,” PM was addressing the forum on ‘Central and South Asia 2021: Regional Connectivity Challenges and Opportunities’, in Tashkent.

PM Imran Khan guaranteed the businessmen and traders of Uzbekistan that Pakistan would encompass every single possible assistance in the advancement of trade.

A Welcome ceremony was held in honour of Prime Minister at Koksaray Presidential Palace Tashkent. A guard of honour was accorded to the PM upon his arrival.

The PM is currently on a two-day visit, said that Pakistan’s connectivity with Uzbekistan in trade and mutual domains would open up new possibilities of opulence in the district.

“Pakistan has immense potential to connect Central Asia with the rest of the world and become a hub of trade,” stated the Prime Minister.

The prime minister said the railway project among Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan would be a forerunner of development.

He further stressed the need to increase the region’s potential, peace, and security in the neighborhood were necessary.

Whereas, on the situation in Afghanistan, he said peace in the war-torn country was significant to safeguard the incarnation of expansion projects in Central Asia.

“Pakistan is keen for peace in Afghanistan and considers it vital for trade connectivity among the regional countries,” he said, adding that such trade connections help in levitation in the living values of the citizens.

PM Imran Khan also denoted the collaboration among the neighboring countries of the European Union that concentrated on mutual trade preparations for the advantage of their people.

He hoped that with the mutual sustenance and will of the regional states, the current condition in Afghanistan will improve.

The PM said Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy relations entrenched in shared faith, culture, and history and which compromise a distinctive measurement to the two nations to discover each other in varied areas.

On the contrary, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov, in his speech, stated the strong ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in multiple areas of collaboration.

He welcomed PM Imran Khan on his official visit to Uzbekistan, which he said would usher in a new area of cooperation and joint ventures between the two brotherly countries.

