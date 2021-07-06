Double Click 728 x 90
PM Imran Khan Will Avoid Attending Any Private Function With Protocol

06th Jul, 2021.
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province

Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to save more of taxpayers’ money by not “going to any private function with protocol & security”.

In a set of tweets from his official Twitter handle, the prime minister said the decision is taken to save taxpayer money and to avoid inconvenience for the public.

Whereas, earlier today he tweeted, “To save taxpayer money & avoid inconvenience to the public I will not be going to any private function with protocol & security.”

“I am also reviewing protocol & security for ministers, governors & PTI CMs to decide how we can minimize expenditure & end public inconvenience,” the PM further added.

“Cabinet will decide on a comprehensive policy in this regard”, he stated that the final decision will be taken next week.

“We will put an end to the colonial legacy of pomp & glory used to overwhelm the people.”

