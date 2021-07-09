Double Click 728 x 90
PM Imran Khan will ‘never compromise’ on Kashmir cause

09th Jul, 2021. 07:51 pm
ISLAMABAD: Rejecting opposition’s undue criticism on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Kashmir Policy, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Kashmiris’ hearts beat with Pakistan and they knew that Imran Khan would never compromise on their cause.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, he said the prime minister had categorically said there would be no negotiations with India until it restores pre-August 5 status of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“There were many pressures on us. Even our own local businessmen, who import raw materials from India, demanded resumption of bilateral trade but Prime Minister Imran Khan, keeping in view [the] sacrifices and struggle of Kashmiris, took a principled decision that we would not have any talk with India until restoration of the pre-August 5 status,” he added.

Habib said that the prime minister had proved himself a true ambassador of Kashmiris by highlighting the issue vociferously at every international fora, including the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), United Nations General Assembly, in meetings with former United States president Donald Trump and others.

“He left no forum in the world where he did not speak about the cause of Kashmir and its people,” he added.

The prime minister exposed the obnoxious face of his Indian counterpart across the globe by sensitising his atrocities in IIOJK and his despicable act of ripping the valley of its special status.

The Western media, which avoided reporting against India, had started highlighting the human rights violations committed by the occupation forces in the IIOJK, he said, adding that the international magazines wrote articles against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It was Prime Minister Khan who played a greater role in familiarising the world with his callous mindset and modus operandi against humanity, he said, adding that Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Kashmir.

The minister said the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir would only elect the party whose leader had courage to speak with the US on equal footings and respond to Modi in a befitting manner, and the one who would never compromise on the Kashmir cause.

