PM Imran to inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line Project, Governor Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that the Green Line BRT project would start working by the end of August or the start of September.

He said this while talking to media after holding a meeting with Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Dr Zulfiqar Mirza who called on him at Governor House.

“PM Imran Khan will inaugurate Karachi’s Green Line BRT project in August this year,” he added.

Whereas, briefing media about meeting with the GDA allocation, Imran Ismail said that new development structures would be propelled soon to recover the living standards of the people in Badin and other regions of the province.

Earlier, Dr. Zulfiqar Mirza informed the Sindh governor in detail about the development works in the Badin district.

Governor Sindh guaranteed the GDA leader he would soon present his proposals concerning the growth and progress of Badin during his meeting with the prime minister.

On the contrary, Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with connections is 24 km long which comprises of 12.7 km elevation, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.