PM Imran to leave for two-day visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday

Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan on Thursday.

The premier will visit the country on the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other members of the cabinet.

A large group of leading businessmen will also visit Tashkent on the occasion.

The wide-ranging talks between the two leaders will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on trade, economic cooperation, and connectivity. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

A number of agreements, aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse areas, are expected to be signed.

The premier will address the first Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum which will be attended by businessmen from Pakistan and Uzbekistan and also hold B2B meetings.

Leading up to the prime minister’s visit, the two sides will also hold the 6th session of the Joint Inter-Governmental Commission (JIGC) and inaugural session of Joint Business Council (JBC) on 14 July 2021 in Tashkent.

Prime Minister Imran will also participate in the International Conference on “Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity: Challenges and Opportunities.”

The conference will be attended by ministers and representatives from Central and South Asian as well as other important countries, international organizations, international financial institutions, think-tanks and scholars.