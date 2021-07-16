PM links regional connectivity to economic growth

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has linked regional connectivity to economic growth, and said that connectivity between the Central and South Asian regions would create a win-win situation for all.

Addressing the inaugural session of the international conference on “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity; Challenges and opportunities” on Friday, he said the two regions form a natural contagious landmass and have all the more reasons to reconnect with each other.

The common geography, geo-economic dynamics, and cultural ethos favoured connectivity between the two regions for creating a win-win situation for all.

The prime minister highlighted enormous natural and human resources potential and big consumer markets of the two regions, which could transform lives of their people.

The Central Asian states are stable and growing economies, which offer huge natural energy resources and a market of 80 million. Through creating greater economic activities, the cost effective trade could be done, leading to more employment opportunities, he said.

Pakistan attached high value to regional connectivity, as it was an important policy plank of his government’s “Vision Central Asia”, the prime minister said, adding that the country was the signatory to a number of bilateral, regional and international traffic and transit agreements, including the TIR Convention and the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Pakistan was also ready to offer its Gwadar and Karachi seaports to the Central Asian Republics and beyond to connect with the Arabian Sea for trade and transit, Prime Minister Khan added.