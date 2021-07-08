PM urges masses to use face masks to avoid fourth wave of Covid

Prime Minister Imran Khan mentioning an impending threat of the 4th wave of Covid-19 in view of recent rise in positive cases in country urged masses to continue the use of face masks and vaccinated as early as possible.

“Our [coronavirus] cases, after a downslide, have started rising up. We fear that Indian [Delta] variant is coming. I appeal the nation to use face masks, which is an easiest way, and take protective measures, we can protect ourselves from the fourth wave of COVID-19,” Imran Khan said in his remarks telecast live on Thursday.

Premier, who chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation in the country, said that with the spread of different variants of COVID-19 including the Indian [Delta] variant due to constant mutation of coronavirus, the situation in various countries including Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Indonesia was worsening.

He also stressed that masses, particularly those living in cities, should get themselves vaccinated as early as possible, adding, that ample doses of the corona vaccine were available in the country and more were expected to reach the country.

“Pakistan with the grace of Almighty Allah has so far been fortunate in tackling the situation of Covid-19 pandemic due to efforts of the government as well as the cooperation of masses,” he added.

He in that respect also referred to a report of the Economist which put Pakistan at number three in the list of countries that took better measures to tackle the pandemic situation.

The premier also appreciated the efforts made by the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) to deal with the situation of Covid-19 pandemic.