PMA’s guidelines for this monsoon season
Monsoon rains in Pakistan not only cause power outages and destruction to infrastructure, but it also becomes the reason for the dispersion of water-borne diseases like typhoid, gastroenteritis, Hepatitis A, E, and Cholera.
These ailments increase numerous times during the rainy season, according to the Pakistan Medical Association.
Besides the above-mentioned diseases, the threat of Naegleria fowleri, generally known as the brain-eating amoeba, is also mounting these days.
This disease is very deadly and is instigated by Naegleria fowleri existent in non-chlorinated water, stated the medical association.
“It enters into the brain through the nostrils and starts damaging the brain, Naegleria fowleri is popularly known as brain-eating amoeba because it eats the front lobe of the brain,” the PMA said.
This causes meningioma-encephalitis, which is deadly in 95% of cases and the pretentious person dies ultimately, the PMA added.
Here are the PMA’s guidelines for the monsoon season:
- Always drink boiled water.
- Ensure water is not accrued around your house. If it is, then spray kerosene oil on it.
- Use clean water to brush your teeth.
- Use clean water for preparing food, for washing utensils, vegetables, and fruits.
- Wash your hands with soap and clean water before eating, cooking, feeding children, and after using the toilet.
- Make sure that children also wash their hands in the same way.
- Do not allow children to play in rainy water or stationary water around.
- If possible, avoid eating food out these days.
- If your child, particularly young children, is having non-stop diarrhea/vomiting, immediately take them to a doctor.
Precautions for Naegleria fowleri
- Do not wash your face or bath with polluted water.
- Do not have swimming in non-chlorinated pools.
- While washing your face never put your finger in your nostrils because the amoeba could enter your nose.
- Do not dive into water reservoirs like ponds, lakes, and rivers.
- Avoid swimming at farmhouses pools.
- People are also requested to put chlorine in underground water tanks (one tablet in 1000 gallons of water)
- You can also use bleach powder to clean your water storage. Take two tablespoons of bleach powder make a paste of it with water and put it into your water tank at night. Remember this is enough for 500 to 1500 gallons of water.
- Clean your underground tanks once a year.
- Please consult your doctor immediately, if you are having a headache/nausea for the last 24hrs.
