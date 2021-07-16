PMA’s guidelines for this monsoon season

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

16th Jul, 2021. 11:38 pm
Monsoon First Spell Brings Darkness In Parts Of Karachi

Monsoon rains in Pakistan not only cause power outages and destruction to infrastructure, but it also becomes the reason for the dispersion of water-borne diseases like typhoid, gastroenteritis, Hepatitis A, E, and Cholera.

These ailments increase numerous times during the rainy season, according to the Pakistan Medical Association.

Besides the above-mentioned diseases, the threat of Naegleria fowleri, generally known as the brain-eating amoeba, is also mounting these days.

This disease is very deadly and is instigated by Naegleria fowleri existent in non-chlorinated water, stated the medical association.

“It enters into the brain through the nostrils and starts damaging the brain, Naegleria fowleri is popularly known as brain-eating amoeba because it eats the front lobe of the brain,” the PMA said.

This causes meningioma-encephalitis, which is deadly in 95% of cases and the pretentious person dies ultimately, the PMA added.

Here are the PMA’s guidelines for the monsoon season:

  • Always drink boiled water.
  • Ensure water is not accrued around your house. If it is, then spray kerosene oil on it.
  • Use clean water to brush your teeth.
  • Use clean water for preparing food, for washing utensils, vegetables, and fruits.
  • Wash your hands with soap and clean water before eating, cooking, feeding children, and after using the toilet.
  • Make sure that children also wash their hands in the same way.
  • Do not allow children to play in rainy water or stationary water around.
  • If possible, avoid eating food out these days.
  • If your child, particularly young children, is having non-stop diarrhea/vomiting, immediately take them to a doctor.

Precautions for Naegleria fowleri

  • Do not wash your face or bath with polluted water.
  • Do not have swimming in non-chlorinated pools.
  • While washing your face never put your finger in your nostrils because the amoeba could enter your nose.
  • Do not dive into water reservoirs like ponds, lakes, and rivers.
  • Avoid swimming at farmhouses pools.
  • People are also requested to put chlorine in underground water tanks (one tablet in 1000 gallons of water)
  • You can also use bleach powder to clean your water storage. Take two tablespoons of bleach powder make a paste of it with water and put it into your water tank at night. Remember this is enough for 500 to 1500 gallons of water.
  • Clean your underground tanks once a year.
  • Please consult your doctor immediately, if you are having a headache/nausea for the last 24hrs.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

indonesia corona
1 hour ago
Indonesia emerges as Asia’s new Covid-19 epicenter

Indonesia has reported 54,517 new cases of Covid-19, state authorities, a single-day...
1 day ago
A batch of 1.5 million Sinovac vaccine will reach Pakistan today

A shipment of 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China will...
Bakra Eid Special
2 days ago
Bakra Eid Special: 3 tastiest homemade sauces and dips to serve at your BBQ

Preparing special recipes on Eid-ul-Adha Recipes or Bakra Eid Recipes is an...
WHO reports record daily rise in new coronavirus infections
2 days ago
Risk of ‘catastrophic’ COVID-19 surge in Middle East, WHO

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday an outpouring of coronavirus cases...
covid boosters
2 days ago
Covid-19 boosters have a high probability of risking serious side effects: US Health Official

The United States is revising the need for a third COVID-19 booster...
Mouth-Watering Recipe of Baked Tandoori Aloo Tikka
2 days ago
Mouth-Watering Recipe of Baked Tandoori Aloo Tikka

Baked Aloo tikka is a heavenly veggie-lover recipe that can be an...