PMA’s guidelines for this monsoon season

Monsoon rains in Pakistan not only cause power outages and destruction to infrastructure, but it also becomes the reason for the dispersion of water-borne diseases like typhoid, gastroenteritis, Hepatitis A, E, and Cholera.

These ailments increase numerous times during the rainy season, according to the Pakistan Medical Association.

Besides the above-mentioned diseases, the threat of Naegleria fowleri, generally known as the brain-eating amoeba, is also mounting these days.

This disease is very deadly and is instigated by Naegleria fowleri existent in non-chlorinated water, stated the medical association.

“It enters into the brain through the nostrils and starts damaging the brain, Naegleria fowleri is popularly known as brain-eating amoeba because it eats the front lobe of the brain,” the PMA said.

This causes meningioma-encephalitis, which is deadly in 95% of cases and the pretentious person dies ultimately, the PMA added.

Here are the PMA’s guidelines for the monsoon season:

Always drink boiled water.

Ensure water is not accrued around your house. If it is, then spray kerosene oil on it.

Use clean water to brush your teeth.

Use clean water for preparing food, for washing utensils, vegetables, and fruits.

Wash your hands with soap and clean water before eating, cooking, feeding children, and after using the toilet.

Make sure that children also wash their hands in the same way.

Do not allow children to play in rainy water or stationary water around.

If possible, avoid eating food out these days.

If your child, particularly young children, is having non-stop diarrhea/vomiting, immediately take them to a doctor.

Precautions for Naegleria fowleri