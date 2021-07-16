PML-N will win AJK election: Maryam Nawaz

16th Jul, 2021. 11:53 pm
Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N will appear successful in the July 25 Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

Maryam was denoting to reigning officers “going missing due to fog” as was stated during the NA-75 Sialkot IV by-polls in February.

While addressing an election rally in AJK’s Barnala today, Maryam Nawaz cautioned Prime Minister Imran Khan, who said he would have to face “a huge loss” if there was any rigging during the elections.

“All of our opponents combined cannot beat the crowd present in one PML-N rally”, she stated.

“People will not spare the party which won a mere two seats in the last elections if it tries to rig the elections,” she said, denoting to the PTI’s presentation in the 2016 polls.

Maryam said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was detached through a “conspiracy” from the prime minister’s office, but he still residues a winner today in the people’s court.

“To defeat Nawaz, you [resort to] rigging elections,” stated Maryam in the election rally.

Moving on to economic matters, Maryam said that the petrol price had never hit Rs118 in Pakistan’s history, while also smashing the government for mountaineering the price of ghee from Rs170 to Rs260 at Utility Stores.

“Nawaz Sharif had ended load-shedding during his tenure,” Maryam said, also censuring the government over the predominant power crisis.

 

