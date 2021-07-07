Police must use technology to curb crime rate: IG Sindh

Inspector General of Police Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Maher said on Wednesday that the increasing incidents of street crime across the province could be reduced with the help of technology.

Addressing members of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, he said that technology must be used with cooperation of stakeholders and the business community.

“Kashmore has been cleared of crime and operation is under way in Kachha,” the IG claimed.

IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher said that 28 to 30 youths of Sindh Police have been martyred and assistance for their families is being provided from police funds.

He stressed that the rate of street crime in residential and industrial areas of Karachi has definitely increased, but to curb it, the police with the support of industrialists have to use modern technology.

IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher claimed that the operation in Kacha has not concluded. “The impression is wrong and the operation is going on in Kacha area while Kashmore district has been cleared of crime,” he added.

On the recent incident at Clifton police station, he said that such incidents tend to happen. However, this incident is still being investigated.

KATI Patron-in-Chief SM Muneer on the occasion said that a fund should be set up for the martyrs of the police.

“We have also deposited money in the funds of the martyrs in the past. There is a need to control street crime in Karachi, he said that the budget of the federal government is business friendly, the decisions will improve the economy with good results, adding that Karachi pays the highest taxes and donations.”

KATI President Saleemuz Zaman said that the law and order situation in Karachi has improved, street crime has increased which must be controlled.

Danish Khan, chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Order, said that helmets should be banned again for motorcyclists and side mirrors should be installed to prevent accidents.

He further added that the country’s exports had set new records this year due to better law and order situation.

“We achieved record targets even in difficult conditions. Karachi has a population of more than 30 million and contributes 54 per cent of the country’s exports, street crime due to unemployment,” Khan said.