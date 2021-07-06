Double Click 728 x 90
potentially toxic chemicals known as PFAS are common in cosmetics

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 03:43 pm
A wide variety of cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada include high levels of potentially harmful chemicals, raising concerns about company transparency and federal regulation, as well as the significance of consumer education.

Scientists tested 231 cosmetic goods, including concealers, eye makeup, foundations, lip color, and mascara, for fluorine, a marker of polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl compounds, for the study, which was published in Environmental Science and Technology Letters in June 2021. (PFAS).

Overall, 52 percent of these goods contained significant amounts of fluorine, indicating that the cosmetics contain high quantities of PFAS. Many medical problems have been related to PFAS, including high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, infertility, and certain cancers.

Some types of cosmetics contained more PFAS than others. Fluorine levels were found to be high in 82 percent of waterproof mascaras, 63 percent of foundations, and 62 percent of liquid lipsticks in lab tests.

The study’s findings also show that consumers may not be able to tell if they are at risk of exposure. In total, just 8% of the cosmetics identified as containing PFAS in lab tests had these compounds specified as ingredients on the label.

Senior study author Graham Peaslee, Ph.D., a professor of physics at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana says, “These results are particularly concerning when you consider the risk of exposure to the consumer combined with the size and scale of a multibillion-dollar industry that provides these products to millions of consumers daily.”

 

