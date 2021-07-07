Precooked Chicken is the root of a Listeria outbreak

One death has been reported, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as a result of a listeria epidemic, that appears to be linked to pre-cooked chicken served in health care facilities.

According to the CDC, three patients in Texas and Delaware became ill after eating foods at a long-term care home or hospital, and interviews and lab tests show they were most likely infected by eating pre-cooked chicken.

All three persons were hospitalized, and one patient died in Texas.

According to the CDC, Listeria can cause severe sickness when it spreads from the intestines to other regions of the body. Listeria infection during pregnancy can also result in miscarriage, stillbirth, early delivery, or a potentially fatal infection of the baby.

In addition to fever and muscle aches, people who are not pregnant may experience headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. Symptoms of severe illness often appear one to four weeks after eating listeria-contaminated food, but they can appear as early as the same day or as late as 70 days following exposure.

According to the CDC, the real number of people impacted by this latest listeria outbreak is likely greater than the stated number, and the outbreak may not be limited to states with reported cases.

According to the FDA, some people heal without medical attention and are not tested for listeria.

Long-term care homes, hospitals, and other facilities that serve people who are more vulnerable to listeria disease – pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and those with compromised immune systems — should take extra precautions, according to the CDC.