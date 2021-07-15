Double Click 728 x 90
President Alvi briefed over Afghan situation, national security

15th Jul, 2021. 03:33 pm
President Arif Alvi was briefed over national security dynamics including situation in Afghanistan during his visit to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters in Islamabad on Thursday.

The president, being keenly interested in the subject, was also briefed on cyber security, a statement from the President Secretariat stated.

He appreciated ISI’s efforts for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

Earlier, Director General ISI General Faiz Hamid welcomed the president on his arrival at the ISI Headquarters.

A special meeting of the National Intelligence Coordination Committee (NICC) was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan last month at the ISI.

The meeting involved a comprehensive briefing and a discussion on enhanced intelligence cooperation.

Prime minister, during the meeting, appreciated the ongoing efforts and “expressed satisfaction over the performance of National Intelligence Coordination Committee”.

