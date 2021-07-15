President Alvi meets DG ISI on national security and situation in Afghanistan

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 06:47 pm
arif alvi and DG ISI

President Arif Alvi received a briefing on national security and the condition in Afghanistan at the Inter-Services Intelligence headquarters, a statement from the President’s Secretariat said.

According to the statement, the ISI also directed the president on cybersecurity “as he was keenly interested in the matter”.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the president on his entrance at the ISI headquarters.

The president valued the determinations of the ISI for national security and further uttered his gratification over its professional readiness.

DG ISI briefs parliamentarians on Afghanistan and Kashmir current situation

Whereas, on July 1, Lt Gen Hameed briefed parliamentarians during an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security at the Parliament House.

The meeting lasted eight hours and ended with the parliamentarians expressing satisfaction over the briefing provided by the country’s security apparatus.

The meeting was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar were also in attendance.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Read More

OGDCL
2 hours ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
LTO
2 hours ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; posts 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40
2 hours ago
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the...
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced
2 hours ago
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

The date of the annual examinations of the 10th class of secondary...
Mamnoon Hussain
2 hours ago
BMG leadership, KCCI office-bearers condole Hussain death

KARACHI: The leadership of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and the office-bearers of...
Investigation Confirms Traces Of Explosion In Dassu Incident: Fawad Chaudhry
2 hours ago
Investigation Confirms Traces Of Explosion In Dassu Incident: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that initial investigations...