President Alvi meets DG ISI on national security and situation in Afghanistan

President Arif Alvi received a briefing on national security and the condition in Afghanistan at the Inter-Services Intelligence headquarters, a statement from the President’s Secretariat said.

According to the statement, the ISI also directed the president on cybersecurity “as he was keenly interested in the matter”.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کا آئی ایس آئی ہیڈکوارٹر کا دورہ ڈائریکٹر جنرل آئی ایس آئی، لیفٹنٹ جنرل فیض حمید ، نے صدر مملکت کا استقبال کیا صدر مملکت کو مجموعی قومی سلامتی بشمول افغانستان کی صورتحال پر بریفنگ دی گئی pic.twitter.com/ve8LCp1X9W — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 15, 2021

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed welcomed the president on his entrance at the ISI headquarters.

The president valued the determinations of the ISI for national security and further uttered his gratification over its professional readiness.

President Dr. Arif Alvi visited Inter-Services Intelligence Headquarter, Islamabad where he was briefed on national security dynamics and cyber security. pic.twitter.com/bJ13RoBfsu — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 15, 2021

DG ISI briefs parliamentarians on Afghanistan and Kashmir current situation

Whereas, on July 1, Lt Gen Hameed briefed parliamentarians during an in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security at the Parliament House.

The meeting lasted eight hours and ended with the parliamentarians expressing satisfaction over the briefing provided by the country’s security apparatus.

The meeting was chaired by National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar were also in attendance.