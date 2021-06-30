President Wifaq Ul Madaris Maulana Abdur Razzaq passes away

Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskander, the president of Wifaq Ul Madaris and a well-known religious scholar, passed away in Karachi at the age of 86 on Wednesday.

The departed was born in 1935 in District Abottabad’s Kokal village.

He served as the senior Hadith Professor of Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia Binori Town, stated a spokesperson of Jamia Binori Town.

Razzaq was hospitalized in the city for the past two weeks.

The Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was offered at 10 pm at Jamia-ul-Uloom Binori Town in Karachi.

Responding to the development, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail articulated deep sorrow and grief over the decease of the protuberant scholar.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also stated his deepest condolences on the sad demise of the religious scholar.

“May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen,” the army chief said.