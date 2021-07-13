Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned’s Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized for a previous social media post in which she questioned a TikTok dancing trend.

Following backlash from her recent TikTok post, actress Lindsey Shaw has announced that she will be taking a break from social media.

The 32-year-old actress, who has appeared in shows such as Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide and Pretty Little Liars, apologized on her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 11 in footage that showed her crying and getting upset.

This followed backlash over a since-deleted TikTok video she had previously posted in which she questioned dance moves popularized by Black creators.

“I just have to say right now that the hate in my inbox is not OK,” Lindsey said on her Story. “I did not mean anything in any kind of way. I am learning every day, as I think everybody is. And this kind of hate just needs to evaporate from the planet, no matter who it’s directed towards. Crocodile tears? No, dude—this is like my soul out there. If you know anything about what I stand for or what I believe in, you know that it’s not this.”

The actress went on to add that her TikTok post was meant to mock the generational divide between millennials and Gen Z members.

“I am sorry you were offended,” Lindsey continued. “I think we all need to vibrate higher for the future, and I know I’m going to keep learning. For my own mental health, I needed to take a step back from social media anyway. But I’m not here to offend or belittle anybody. At all. I thought that the millennial and Gen Z thing was a thing on TikTok. The intention wasn’t that serious, y’all. I gotta just go off of here for a little while. But I appreciate you, I love you, and I’ll be back. And I hope that I know more, and I hope we all have a little more compassion and understanding.”