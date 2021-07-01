Double Click 728 x 90
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Prince William’s emotional reunion

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 12:12 am
Prince Harry

At the inauguration of their late mother Princess Diana’s statue, Prince Harry was all smiles as he walked alongside his brother Prince William.

The brothers’ “hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and legacy,” said Prince William and Prince Harry as they reunited for the unveiling of their late mother Princess Diana’s statue.

Since said farewell to their grandfather Prince Philip at his burial in April, Prince William and Prince Harry have had their first public reunion. The estranged brothers put on a united front as they paid tribute to their late mother Princess Diana by unveiling a statue in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden on what would have been The Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday, today, July 1.

Following the presentation of the statue, William and Harry issued a joint heartfelt message as a memorial to Diana, which was shared on William and Kate Middleton’s official Twitter profile, Kensington Royal.

“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better. Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive.

— Prince William and Prince Harry”

Check out Photos of Prince William and Harry’s emotional reunion below:

Prince Harry

Prince Harry

Prince Harry

Prince Harry

Prince Harry

Prince Harry

 

