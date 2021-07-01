Prince William & Harry are ready to start a new phase in their relationship

Prince William and Prince Harry are ready to share joys and hugs during today’s ceremonial unveiling of their late mother Princess Diana’s statue in Kensington Palace’s rebuilt Sunken Garden (July 1) as all attention is on the royal princes of the United Kingdom.

Prince William and his younger brother Harry will attend the ceremony for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April.

On what seems to be her mother’s 60th birthday, the two brothers are anticipated to send a powerful statement to the public with their loving gestures for each other, putting an end to rumors about their connection.

Prince Harry, who has made his home in the United States with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, returned to the UK last week to finish his quarantine in time for the ceremony on Thursday.

According to Kensington Palace, members of Diana’s close family will be present at the unveiling, in addition to the royal brothers.