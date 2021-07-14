Double Click 728 x 90
PTCL posts 34.9% growth in profits

14th Jul, 2021. 06:02 pm
PTCL

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced a net profit of Rs2.012 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is 34.9 per cent higher than the profit of Rs1.49 billion in the corresponding period last year, a bourse filing said.

The earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter under review clocked in at 39 paisas, compared with the EPS of 29 paisas last year. The company did not announce any payouts along with the corporate results.

The PTCL’s sales revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 clocked in at Rs19.25 billion, up 9.11 per cent, from Rs17.64 billion recorded in the same quarter last year. Other income during the period also increased 57.9 per cent to Rs1.69 billion, compared with Rs1.07 billion last year.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, the PTCL posted a net profit of Rs3.739 billion, translating into the EPS of 73 paisas, compared with the profit of Rs2.7 billion and the EPS of 53 paisas in the corresponding period last year.

