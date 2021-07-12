PTI has left millions of people unemployed in the country: Shahbaz Sharif

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif condemned the PTI-led government and said that it is doing everything that it blamed the PML-N administration for doing before the 2018 election.

While addressing a press conference in Lahore along with other PML-N leaders during which he praised the former government of his party for presenting power schemes in the country.

“When in power, the PML-N took measures to completely eliminate the problem of electricity load-shedding. However, the PTI government has brought this curse upon people once again,” he said.

Whereas, Shahbaz stated that the PTI resorted to flinging exploitations, calling names, and flattening exploitation accusations against the PML-N government but it could not verify anything with evidence.

“[Under the PTI government’s rule], Balochistan is facing 10 hours of electricity load-shedding every day,” he said, adding that the PTI government left no stone unturned in terms of “looting the people of Pakistan” and “left millions of people unemployed.”

Shahbaz purported that the binding government could not confirm a gas agreement although it’s tall entitlements because it had been providing gas to its favorites.

Further, adding that it is up to the public to decide who takes concrete steps for them and who simply conveys speeches while standing on a container.

“Despite hydel power plants being less costly, the government could not manage to build a single dam in the country,” he said. “At present, it [the government] is benefitting from capacity payments worth billions of rupees.”

The PML-N leader said that the PTI-led government is unsuccessful to come up with long-term power projects, and the short-term ones it presented turned out to be extremely costly.

“The people of Pakistan are suffering from power crisis and electricity load-shedding because of the incompetent policies of the PTI-led government,” he maintained. “Is this the Naya Pakistan that was promised to the masses?”

Furthermore, the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly also delivered proportional statistics and pointed out how the PML-N government worked to present LNG stations during its tenancy.