Qatar Airways Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Authentication on IATA Travel Pass

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 01:18 pm
Qatar Airways Adds COVID-19 Vaccination Authentication on IATA Travel Pass

Qatar Airways has become the first airline to trial COVID-19 vaccine authentication through the IATA Travel Pass ‘Digital Passport’ Mobile App.

In a statement, the airline stated that it is committed to eliminating paperwork and giving its passengers a more convenient, secure, and smooth flying experience.

“We know as more people begin making plans to return to their favorite holiday destinations, they will inevitably face the challenge of ensuring they have the right paperwork.” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said.

“Through trialing and supporting the development of new technologies, we aim to provide travelers with a tool that will support them to seamlessly travel across borders with greater confidence.” He added.

The trial will be rolled out in phases from July, starting initially with the cabin crew returning to Doha from Kuwait, London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, and Sydney.

Cabin crew will be able to verify their eligibility to travel by uploading their Qatar-issued COVID-19 vaccination credentials as well as their COVID-19 test results to the IATA Travel Pass Mobile App.

The crew will be able to safely and securely share their vaccination certificate and travel through immigration at the airport when they arrive in Doha.

On his part, Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General said, “Trials by Qatar Airways and some 70 other airlines have demonstrated that IATA Travel Pass can efficiently manage test results. This important new trial focusing on vaccination status will build even more confidence in IATA Travel Pass as a complete solution for travelers, governments, and airlines.”

