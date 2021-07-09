Qatar special envoy meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

Qatari Special representative of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of Conflict Resolution Dr. Mutlaq Bin Majed Al-Qahtani meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that matters of joint interest, regional sanctuary situation including current updates on Afghan situation, easing of settlement procedure in Afghanistan, and collaboration in numerous fields was deliberated during the meeting.

COAS Bajwa further valued the contributions and highly productive role frolicked by Qatar in assisting and presenting the Afghan peace process.

The army hoped for uninterrupted collaboration for safeguarding provincial peace and steadiness in the region.

The visiting dignitary also valued Pakistan’s reliable exertions for peace and permanency in the region and promised to keep working for consolidation relations between the two countries.

COAS Bajwa meets Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong

Previously, COAS also met the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong to discuss the matters of joint awareness, local sanctuary state, bilateral collaboration on numerous grounds, and update on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were discussed, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS acknowledged the envoy for untiring Chinese support stretched to Pakistan during challenging times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese ambassador valued and accredited Pakistan’s confident role in the region and promised to play his role for further development in political cooperation between both countries.

Furthermore, Pakistan has always appreciated China’s support to Pakistan in different sectors especially the hard times pandemic.