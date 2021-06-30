Double Click 728 x 90
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 12:22 am
Kagiso Rabada brilliantly yorked Kieron Pollard during the third T20I between South Africa and West Indies and seemed to make a last-moment abort from pulling off an extravagant party that almost mimicked his infamous roar against Joe Root in 2020.

Kagiso, who has had multiple run-ins with International Cricket Council (ICC) for disciplinary reasons, copped a one-Test postponement after the Port Elizabeth Test last year, succeeding his exuberant party after the removal of England captain Joe Root.

Kagiso delivered a toe-crushing yorker to Kieron, sneaking one through him to dismantle the stumps. He raised his hands, appearing to let out a full-blown cry like the Root dismissal, but ended up with a quiet version of his celebration instead.

The wicket ended up being a crucial breakthrough in South Africa’s eventual one-run win, which helped them take a series lead.

 

 

 

