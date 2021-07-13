Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Ranveer Singh Was first choice to play Sandeep Singh in “Soorma”

Sania SaeedWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 06:31 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Ranveer Singh Was first choice to play Sandeep Singh in "Soorma"

 Ranveer Singh was considered as the lead actor for ”Soorma” said former hockey captain Sandeep Singh. Diljit Dosanjh had played the role in Sandeep’s biopic

Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh said that actor Ranveer Singh was ‘certainly considered’ for the starring role in Soorma instead of singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh . Ranveer Singh was not his first choice, according to Haryana’s minister of sports and youth affairs, because he wanted the person who would play him in his biopic to ‘look like a real Sikh.’

Soorma’s debut album was launched on this day on July 13 in 2018, and it hit the right chord with the audience. The storyline of the film was inspired by genuine events, and it focused on top hockey player Sandeep Singh, who was accidentally shot during a train journey in 2006. He was nearly paralyzed for a year, yet he overcame all odds and regained his ability to walk.

Sandeep Singh took it upon himself to train Diljit Dosanjh after he was cast in the role of his character on the big screen. He is all praises for the actor’s quick learning power. He says, “It was really easy training Diljit Dosanjh because his nature is as such that he picks up things really quick. It took me hardly three-four months to train Diljit because his learning power is quick.”

Sandeep Singh further said that he is grateful for the overwhelming response he received from the people. “I got the kind of love I wasn’t expecting,” he added. People were enthralled by my journey in the film. It wasn’t simple to tell my life narrative in 2 hours and 20 minutes on the screen because I had a lot of challenges throughout my life. You want to show everything that went on behind the scenes, but it’s impossible to do so.

However, the Soorma team did it so wonderfully. I owe it to them, especially Diljit Dosanjh, who did an excellent job in my capacity. I’d want to thank Taapsee Pannu, director Shaad Ali, and the producers for three years of Soorma (Chitrangada Singh and Deepak Singh). Everyone did a fantastic job of bringing the true tale to the audience.

Last year, Sandeep, also known as Flicker Singh, had confirmed a sequel to Soorma. The new film will be based on his political journey and will be titled Singh Soorma.

“After the Success & Love Showered by All on Soorma now commencing with The Onward Journey of Sandeep Singh as Singh Soorma with my Bro and Producer Deepak Singh,” he tweeted on July 13, 2020. Seek Ur Support and Blessings.” In 2010, Sandeep was awarded the Arjuna award.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

1 hour ago
Rumoured couple Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul Are Together In England

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been making headlines for their rumoured relationship for...
Arjun Kapoor Janhvi
9 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor feels odd when Janhvi calls him ‘bhaiyya’

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor says that he finds it very strange and...
Varun Dhawan
19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan drinks plant protein powder; learn about the advantages

Varun Dhawan has been putting in a lot of effort for his...
Priyanka Chopra
20 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra shares unseen childhood pic to wish her brother on birthday

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shared a childhood picture along with a heartfelt...
Sara Ali Khan
23 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan lifts her bestie with both hands, Watch video

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is not just beautiful, she is strong...
Hrithik Roshan
24 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan sings Jadoo in a Bihari accent, watch video

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared a behind the scene video in which...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mahira Khan
2 mins ago
Is Mahira Khan to star in a film alongside Tom Cruise?

Mahira Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Pakistan. The...
President of Pakistan
13 mins ago
Pakistan’s global mango footprint capable of earning huge revenues: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that with its best...
Mohtasib banking
16 mins ago
Banking Mohtasib gives Rs305.50 million relief to customers

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan has provided monetary relief amounting to Rs305.50...
Macter International to raise Rs1.1 billion through rights issue
19 mins ago
Macter International to raise Rs1.1 billion through rights issue

KARACHI: Macter International Limited will raise Rs1.1 billion through the issuance of...