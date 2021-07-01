Reaction of Elderly Woman Goes Viral While Getting the COVID-19 Jab

Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is necessary, it’s also not an easy task for those who have fear of needles.

One such video of an elderly woman getting a jab is taking over the internet. Many people said they feel sad for her but also added that they couldn’t stop laughing after seeing her reaction.

In a viral video, a health professional and maybe a family member are seen holding down the woman in the center, as a nurse is ready to inject the vaccine with a syringe. The health worker is seen holding her hand to calm her down as she becomes more worried. When that fails and the elderly woman begins to scream in terror, additional nurses rush to restrain her legs so that the injection may be given without difficulty.

In the end, the senior woman also seems to be amazed as to why everyone is laughing.

“Perhaps she would have more pain where others “held” here than at PRICK,” IPS officer Rupin Sharma wrote sharing the clip while sympathizing with the elderly woman.

#VaxPhobia 😢😢😢😢😢😢HUMOUR again…☺️☺️☺️😊☺️ Perhaps she would have more pain where others "held" her than at PRICK. pic.twitter.com/0W3yvkQrtg — Rupin Sharma IPS (@rupin1992) June 29, 2021

While the video had many people’s laughs, others contended that needle phobia is real. A Brazilian guy fainted last month after suffering a panic attack while receiving the vaccine due to his anxieties.

Earlier,a similar situation occurred and the video went viral when the young woman tries to fight off her fear of needles by saying, “Mummy bol du.” When she was asked to sit on the seat, she suddenly jumped up and asked the nurse to give her a minute before getting a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.