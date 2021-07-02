Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 03:35 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration

Realme launched its latest phone, Realme C25s, on June 8. And last week we heard about a new model being in the works, named Realme GT ME (Master Edition).

Now more leaks are starting to emerge. Xu Qi Chase, Vice President Realme, shared an image on his Weibo profile hinting it was taken from the unreleased device.  We can see the name of the device is blurred out intentionally at the bottom of the image sample.

Realme VP Xu Qi Chase post on Weibo

Realme VP Xu Qi Chase post on Weibo

Xu Qi Chase post on Weibo

 

Digital Chat Station post

Well-known source Digital Chat Station claimed that the mobile company is preparing to collaborate with an established photography brand and Realme GT ME will be the first to come out of it.

Digital Chat Station post

 

Another source said that the company is in fact Kodak. The legendary photography company was filed bankrupt in 2012 and since then it has focused on software and hardware for commercial printing solutions.

Bald Panda post

Bald Panda post

 

Back in 2015, Kodak launched its first smartphone – the IM5 and then the camera maker also brought the Ektra a year later.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will Feature Snapdragon 888 Out of the Box
3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will Feature Snapdragon 888 Out of the Box

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be unveiled next month. However, almost...
Samsung Announced Five Years Security Updates for Enterprise Devices
6 hours ago
Samsung Announced Five Years Security Updates for Enterprise Devices

Samsung has released the enterprise variants of some of its devices that...
Samsung Galaxy A03s
20 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s coming soon with thumbprint security

The Samsung Galaxy A02s was released last year, and the company will...
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market
23 hours ago
Tecno Phantom X Formally Launches in African Market

Tecno announced their first premium phone, Phantom X, last month after the...
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support
1 day ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support

The next Fan Edition of the Galaxy series Samsung Galaxy S21 FE...
Oppo A16 Featured in High Quality Press Renders Ahead of Launch
1 day ago
Oppo A16 Featured in High Quality Press Renders Ahead of Launch

The high-quality press renders the Oppo A16, appeared on Twitter thanks to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Economic
1 min ago
Economic reforms key to achieve sustainable growth: experts

JAMSHORO: The Pakistan government should take effective measures to reduce non-development expenditures,...
Samsung Galaxy A03s
4 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy A03s Leaked and Will Be Released Soon

Prototype-based mockups of the anticipated Samsung Galaxy A03s were leaked in May,...
World Bank
15 mins ago
World Bank financing for Covid-19 vaccine rollout exceeds $4 billion for 50

WASHINGTON: The World Bank has announced that it is providing over $4...
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing 'harmful extremist content'
19 mins ago
Facebook tests new feature which warns users seeing ‘harmful extremist content’

Facebook is trying new prompts to contact people who may be on...