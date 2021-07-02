Realme GT ME to Be the First Flagship After Realme-Kodak Collaboration

Realme launched its latest phone, Realme C25s, on June 8. And last week we heard about a new model being in the works, named Realme GT ME (Master Edition).

Now more leaks are starting to emerge. Xu Qi Chase, Vice President Realme, shared an image on his Weibo profile hinting it was taken from the unreleased device. We can see the name of the device is blurred out intentionally at the bottom of the image sample.

Xu Qi Chase post on Weibo

Well-known source Digital Chat Station claimed that the mobile company is preparing to collaborate with an established photography brand and Realme GT ME will be the first to come out of it.

Digital Chat Station post

Another source said that the company is in fact Kodak. The legendary photography company was filed bankrupt in 2012 and since then it has focused on software and hardware for commercial printing solutions.

Bald Panda post

Back in 2015, Kodak launched its first smartphone – the IM5 and then the camera maker also brought the Ektra a year later.