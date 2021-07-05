Recipe: Love breakfast every day? Try this tasty Protein French Toast

Raise your hands if you are a breakfast fanatic and want to eat breakfast every day and if you are in search of a healthy and quick recipe to fill your breakfast cravings so here is the quick and easy recipe to start your day in a healthy way.

As breakfast lovers unite here, check out the deceivingly flavourful recipe of Protein French Toast here which is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day.

Just when we were hunting for a secret to start our day right, we stumbled upon a recipe of Protein French Toast which looks so drool-worthy that we can have it at any time of the day. Raise your hands if you too are a breakfast fanatic like us who can have it at any time of the day, even for dinner!

As breakfast lovers unite here, check out the deceivingly flavourful recipe of Protein French Toast below which is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day. Trust us, healthy never tasted this good.

Ingredients:

3-4 slices of bread

1 egg

1/2 cup almond milk

2 tbsp vanilla protein

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Method:

Mix together the egg, milk, protein powder, and cinnamon really well. I used a whisk to help blend the protein powder in, that’s the hardest part! You can also use a handheld mixer

Dip the bread into the mixture. Heat a skillet over medium heat, add a little oil or butter. Cook for a few minutes on each side! Topped with strawberries and Greek yogurt.