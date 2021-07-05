Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Recipe: Love breakfast every day? Try this tasty Protein French Toast

Raba NoorWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 12:52 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Protein French Toast

Raise your hands if you are a breakfast fanatic and want to eat breakfast every day and if you are in search of a healthy and quick recipe to fill your breakfast cravings so here is the quick and easy recipe to start your day in a healthy way.

As breakfast lovers unite here, check out the deceivingly flavourful recipe of Protein French Toast here which is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day.

Just when we were hunting for a secret to start our day right, we stumbled upon a recipe of Protein French Toast which looks so drool-worthy that we can have it at any time of the day. Raise your hands if you too are a breakfast fanatic like us who can have it at any time of the day, even for dinner!

As breakfast lovers unite here, check out the deceivingly flavourful recipe of Protein French Toast below which is sure to leave you feeling full and satisfied throughout the day. Trust us, healthy never tasted this good.

Ingredients:

3-4 slices of bread

1 egg

1/2 cup almond milk

2 tbsp vanilla protein

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Method:

Mix together the egg, milk, protein powder, and cinnamon really well. I used a whisk to help blend the protein powder in, that’s the hardest part! You can also use a handheld mixer

Dip the bread into the mixture. Heat a skillet over medium heat, add a little oil or butter. Cook for a few minutes on each side! Topped with strawberries and Greek yogurt.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

uk lockdown
41 mins ago
No face masks, No distancing, No work from home, England ends Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson end England's lockdown, set out plans on...
Fried foods and sugary drinks may lead to sudden cardiac death
9 hours ago
Fried foods and sugary drinks may lead to sudden cardiac death

In the United States, one in every 7.5 deaths is caused by...
6 High protein foods for weight loss
9 hours ago
6 High protein foods beneficial for health

Eating proteins offers numerous advantages, including muscle building, weight loss, and feeling...
Coffee health benefits
10 hours ago
Here is why you shouldn’t stop consuming your daily dose of coffee

Morning coffee, specifically the black one can serve multiple health benefits that...
How to Lose Weight Naturally and Quickly
10 hours ago
How to Lose Weight Naturally and Quickly

While there are numerous diets, pills, and meal replacement plans claiming to...
UNICEF provides medical care
11 hours ago
UNICEF provides medical care to 40,000 newborn

As many as 40,000 newborns received medical care and 1,150 pre-term babies...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

29 mins ago
Five terrorists killed in Quetta: CTD

Five alleged terrorists have been executed in the exchange of fire with...
uk lockdown
41 mins ago
No face masks, No distancing, No work from home, England ends Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson end England's lockdown, set out plans on...
cng stations
49 mins ago
CNG price hiked in Punjab

Price of compressed natural gas - CNG hiked in Punjab on Monday....
crypto
2 hours ago
Philippines and Vietnam pursue crypto-friendly policies

The Philippines' national stock market wants to bring crypto assets under its...