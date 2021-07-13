Double Click 728 x 90
REDtone Digital to bring Google Cloud, Education technologies to Pakistan

13th Jul, 2021. 08:58 pm
KARACHI: REDtone Group announced that REDtone Digital Services (RDS) has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program to bring cloud technologies to Pakistan, a statement said on Tuesday.

This is a huge achievement for the business ecosystem of Pakistan. Through RDS, the public and private sector organisations, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and startups will have direct access to Google Cloud, Google Education and Google Workspace offerings, it added

The REDtone Digital Services will extend Google Cloud certified sales, pre-sales and support to the customers across the country. It will also be working closely with the Google Cloud’s startup program and will extend multiple incentives and resources to the startup community in Pakistan.

Owing to various initiatives taken by the government of Pakistan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Ministry of IT and Telecom and the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Pakistan has witnessed improvement in the IT infrastructure and growth in IT exports. As a result, international investors and conglomerates are now considering Pakistan as a future IT hub.

Speaking on the appointment, Mahnoor Nadeem, chief executive officer of RDS and group vice president of REDtone, said: “Pakistan is at the cusp of a digital revolution. With our strong economic and fiscal policies, it was heartening to see Google Cloud want to enter Pakistan through RDS. We are very keen to work with the public and private sectors here and offer them any support with respect to Google Cloud, Workspace and Education.”

“We will also be actively engaging with the startup ecosystem of Pakistan through the incubation program and offering them acceleration, cloud credits, training and mentorship powered by Google Cloud,” he added.

“This news serves as [an] evidence for the people of Pakistan that our image as a progressive and technologically innovative nation is gradually being strengthened due to the resilience of our business community and through the continuous support of our government.

