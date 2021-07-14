Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Risk of ‘catastrophic’ COVID-19 surge in Middle East, WHO

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 11:56 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
WHO reports record daily rise in new coronavirus infections

The World Health Organisation said on Wednesday an outpouring of coronavirus cases in several Middle Eastern countries could have calamitous consequences, intensified by the spread of the Delta variant and low inoculation availability.

After a debility in cases and deaths in the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region for eight weeks, the agency said there had been substantial upsurges in cases in Libya, Iran, Iraq, and Tunisia, with a sharp increase is anticipated in Lebanon and Morocco.

Next week countries across the district will mark the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, which customarily contains religious and social gatherings where contaminations could spread.

“WHO is concerned that the current COVID-19 upsurge may continue to peak in the coming weeks, with catastrophic consequences,” the agency’s regional office said in a statement.

A lack of observance to public health and social measures and “increasing complacency by communities”, and low inoculation rates and the spread of new variants, were to denunciation, stated the WHO.

The agency further emphasized Tunisia as the country with the highest coronavirus impermanence rate per capita in the constituency and in Africa,

It should also be noted, that daily cases had almost crumpled in Iran over four weeks too early July.

Furthermore, the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the Eastern Mediterranean region, which includes Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Djibouti as well as Middle Eastern states, had exceeded 11.4 million, the statement said.

More than 223,000 deaths had been reported, it added.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

covid boosters
6 hours ago
Covid-19 boosters have a high probability of risking serious side effects: US Health Official

The United States is revising the need for a third COVID-19 booster...
COVID Surge: Sindh govt decides to shut Restaurants
11 hours ago
COVID Surge: Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor...
pakistan army on corona lockdown
1 day ago
Pakistan Army called for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

The Pakistan Army will be called for executing required coronavirus standard operations...
NCOC Announces To Open Up Vaccination For 30 years And Older
1 day ago
COVID-19 claims 21 lives, total active cases reached 3.63%: NCOC

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
1 day ago
Global hunger levels skyrocketed on conflicts, climate change, Covid: UN

UNITED NATIONS: Global hunger levels have skyrocketed because of conflicts, climate change...
Pakistan Coronavirus
2 days ago
Pakistan reports 21 Coronavirus deaths; total toll rises to 22,618

Pakistan's daily Coronavirus caseload has dropped slightly for the second consecutive day...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

SEC
11 seconds ago
SEC is taking action against crypto-project promoters

Individuals linked with digital currency ventures from the crypto-mania era are still...
CryptoSpend
4 mins ago
CryptoSpend, based in Australia, is launching Visa debit cards

The issuing of a physical debit card that allows users of the...
Doggo
10 mins ago
This happy doggo will slide right into your heart

The infectious pleasure and energy of the doggo captured in this video...
Bakra Eid Special
11 mins ago
Bakra Eid Special: 3 tastiest homemade sauces and dips to serve at your BBQ

Preparing special recipes on Eid-ul-Adha Recipes or Bakra Eid Recipes is an...