Roblox’s collaboration with Sony will result in (legal) in-game music experiences

In the wake of a $200 million lawsuit alleging copyright violations, Roblox is hurrying to sign official music deals. According to media sources, Roblox has announced a partnership with Sony Music that will bring more of the label’s music to the game platform.

Beyond what you’ve seen so far, the two will partner on “new music experiences,” such as a Lil Nas X concert in November and a Zara Larsson launch party in May.

The companies did not specify what kinds of incidents could be expected or when they might happen. A settlement with Sony is also included in the agreement.

This isn’t the first time Roblox has struck a deal like this. In June, the gaming behemoth secured a similar pact with BMG, and before that, with Warner. It is, however, Roblox’s largest music deal yet, leaving Universal as the only major label that has not signed an agreement.

Roblox may not have much of an option except to continue making these arrangements. The music industry filed a lawsuit against Roblox for allegedly doing little to prevent gamers from creating virtual boomboxes that stream copyrighted music. This does not include Robloxcore or any music created specifically for game environments.

The developer insists that it checks uploaded music and investigates violators, but it evidently hasn’t been enough to convince labels that Roblox is facilitating piracy. Deals might help Roblox convince Sony, BMG, and others to withdraw their case, or at the very least soften the blow.