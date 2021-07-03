Roshan Digital: SBP states $310M deposits in June stand highest

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released numbers of the progress recorded in Roshan Digital Account (RDA) portraying “record inflows in June” as it says since its arrival the inventiveness have collected 181,556 until now.

RDA progress data said the accounts have been opened from 171 countries and account for US$ 1.562 billion in deposits so far, stated in a press release by SBP.

It said that “the commitment to transparency in key policy measures, SBP from today has begun releasing regular data on the progress of Roshan Digital Account (RDA)”.

The data has been combined based on individual reports of RDA participant banks and it is also available to the public through a new web page.

“This web page will be updated on a monthly basis. This periodic update was also requested by market participants,” SBP said.

It said in a report that June 2021 saw the highest monthly amount of deposits, US$ 310 million, while Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPC) savings stood US$ 233 million since the RDA launch.

As of end-June 2021, USD 1050 million has been invested in NPCs, with USD621 million in conventional NPCs and USD429 million in Islamic NPCs