Ruet-e-Hilal committee meeting for Zilhaj moon sighting to be held on July 10

Eid al-Adha is expected to fall on either July 20th or 21st, the central Ruet e Hilal committee is all set to meet on July 10 (i.e. 29th of Ziquad) for Zilhaj moon-sighting.

The committee including officials from the Met department, Suparco, Navy, and religious affairs ministry will meet on Saturday with Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad as its chair.

Whereas, the sessions of zonal ruet-e-hilal committees will take place in their regions.

On the contrary, late last month, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj 1442 AH on the evening of July 10 (Saturday).

The weather department has stated that the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH will be born on the crossing conjunction point at 06:18 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on 10-07-2021 (Saturday).

Furthermore, According to astronomical factors, there is no chance of sighting the new moon of Zilhaj, 1442 AH on the evening of 10-07-2021 i.e. on 29th of Ziquad, 1442 AH.