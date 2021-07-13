Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rupee eases 15 paisas against dollar

Web DeskWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 03:38 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Rupee dollar

KARACHI: The rupee lost 15 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, amid supply of dollars in the market, dealers said.

The exchange rate closed at Rs159.51 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs159.36 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The currency dealers said the rupee remained under pressure against the dollar due to the higher demand for import payments. The market had witnessed supply of the greenback during the day but was not sufficient to meet the demand, they added.

The market was optimistic earlier in the day and the local currency had made gains due to the report of record inflows of workers remittances, the dealers said.

Earlier in the day, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced the details of remittances.

The remittances rose to a historic annual high of $29.4 billion in the fiscal year 2020/21. The remittances registered a substantial 27 per cent growth in the fiscal year 2020/21 over the preceding fiscal year.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Overseas Pakistanis remit record $29.4 billion
2 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis remit record $29.4 billion

KARACHI: The inflows of workers’ remittances hit a historic high of $29.4...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
11 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 13th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
11 hours ago
Dollar rate in Pakistan – 13th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
today gold rates in dubai
12 hours ago
Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai for, 13th July 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (13th, July 2021) today 24 Carat is...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
13 hours ago
Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan – 13th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today (13th July 2021) is Rs. 93620...
Elon Musk
16 hours ago
Tesla can now be bought for bitcoin, Elon Musk tweeted

Tesla customers can now purchase electric vehicles using bitcoin, according to Elon...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha
8 mins ago
Federal Cabinet Approves Three Holidays On Eid-ul-Adha

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has approved three public holidays on the occasion...
Mahira Khan cosmetic surgery
17 mins ago
“Zoom in to my nose” – Mahira Khan Quashes rumours of cosmetic surgery

Acclaimed Pakistani actress Actor Mahira Khan has recently quashed rumours of cosmetic...
Lindsey Shaw
20 mins ago
Pretty Little Liars’ Lindsey Shaw apologizes after backlash over TikTok

Lindsey Shaw, who appeared on Ned's Declassified, became teary-eyed as she apologized...
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18
29 mins ago
Infinix Note 10 Launched in Pakistan; Pre-Orders Till July18

Infinix Note 10 has been launched after the successful debut of Note...