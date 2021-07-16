Rupee falls 64 paisas against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee fell 64 paisas against the dollar on Friday, owing to the high demand for import payments on the last day of the trading week.
The exchange rate ended at Rs154.94 against the greenback from the previous day’s closing of Rs159.30 in the interbank foreign exchange market.
The currency dealers said the market witnessed high demand for the dollar, as importers were purchasing the foreign currency for advance payments.
The international oil prices have witnessed a fall in the intraday trading on July 16, 2021. Since Pakistan is a net importer of international petroleum products, the movement in prices impacted the value of the local currency.
The currency dealers; however, said the rupee might recover in the coming days, owing to better inflows of workers remittances and export receipts.
Read More
FPCCI resents shifting federal excise duty into sales tax regime
KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on...
Rupee falls 64 paisas against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee fell 64 paisas against the dollar on Friday, owing...
ECC allows power sector institutes to adjust receivables
ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed the...
Tax collection from motor vehicle sales, registration surge 190% in FY21
KARACHI: The collection of income tax from the sales and registration or...
FBR plans crackdown on bakeries, eateries to document sales
KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) plans to launch a massive...