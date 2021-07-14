Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rupee gains 38 paisas against dollar

Web DeskWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 05:44 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Rupee

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 38 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday, owing to the receivables of the Eurobond proceeds that impacted the market sentiments, dealers said.

The exchange rate ended at Rs159.13 against the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs159.51 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The currency dealers said the foreign inflows in the shape of the Eurobond auction helped the local currency make gains.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday announced to receive $1 billion against the issuance of the Eurobond issued by the government.

The dealers said the foreign currency demand was still high for import payments. They; however, said the inflows of workers’ remittances and export receipts would help the local unit make gains.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PTCL
30 mins ago
PTCL posts 34.9% growth in profits

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced a net profit...
China to import 300 tonnes of Pakistan’s chilli in August
36 mins ago
China to import 300 tonnes of Pakistan’s chilli in August

BEIJING: China will import 300 tonnes of chilli picked and dried at...
39 mins ago
Pakistan to raise green energy share by 30% in 10 years

ISLAMABAD: The government is making all-out efforts to increase the share of...
CPEC ushers in new era of economic prosperity Tarin
51 mins ago
CPEC ushers in new era of economic prosperity: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s bilateral relations with China is an epitome of enduring friendship...
FBR
58 mins ago
Income tax returns filing hits snags

KARACHI: The taxpayers are running pillar to post to get withholding tax...
commerce
2 hours ago
Pakistan, Uzbekistan vow to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Uzbekistan on Wednesday vowed to attract leading companies in...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

kashmir
12 mins ago
AJK govt bans tourism for 10-day amid Covid-19 surge

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir - AJK government has announced a 10-day...
Parliament’s digitalisation to be completed by 2023 President Alvi
20 mins ago
Parliament’s digitalisation to be completed by 2023: President Alvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday called for timely completion of all...
Shah Mehmood Qureshi
29 mins ago
Qureshi raises Afghan concerns with SCO members

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday voiced concern over the unfolding...
PTCL
30 mins ago
PTCL posts 34.9% growth in profits

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced a net profit...