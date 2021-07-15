Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Rupee weakens 17 paisas against dollar

Web DeskWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 04:06 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Rupee hits 5-month low against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee weakened 17 paisas against the dollar on Thursday, as international oil prices made gains a day ago.

The exchange rate ended at Rs159.30 against the greenback, compared with the previous day’s closing of Rs159.13 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The currency dealers said the rise in the international oil prices on Wednesday increased the dollar demand for import payments. They said the oil prices; however, registered a slight decline during today’s trading in the international market.

Pakistan is a net importer of petroleum products and fluctuation in prices affects the value of the local currency.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

OGDCL
9 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
KPT
1 hour ago
KPT setting up floating restaurant alongside Karachi navigable channel

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) is establishing eco-friendly floating restaurants alongside...
State Bank of Pakistan
1 hour ago
Banks expected to post decline in profits in second quarter

KARACHI: The profitability of banks is expected to slump for the second...
NPO
2 hours ago
NPO to launch awareness drive on sustainable productivity

ISLAMABAD: The (NPO) has decided to launch the “National Productivity Movement” for...
adnoc
2 hours ago
Adnoc plans $763.7 million investment to expand capacity to 5.0 million barrels/day by 2030

ABU DHABI: In a bid to expand its production capacity to 5.0...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

OGDCL
9 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
Pakistan
12 mins ago
Two-day peace conference on Afghanistan to start from Saturday

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that a two-day peace conference...
LTO
21 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40
27 mins ago
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the...