WATCH: Russian Girls’ bhangra dance on Punjabi song is unmissable

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 12:42 am
Russian

Several people, not just in India and Pakistan but also in other nations, enjoy Punjabi music. A recent viral video proves that there are a few Punjabi tunes that no one can resist dancing to. A group of Russian girls and boys can be seen performing Bhangra to the popular song ‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke’ in a video that went viral.

“Russians and Bhangra beats,” IPS Rupin Sharma wrote on Twitter about the video. The Russian girls and boys were also seen in the film dressed in traditional Indian clothing and dancing like no one was watching to the upbeat song, their dance movements, and expressions completely in sync.

The females were dressed in crimson lehengas, while the boys wore kurta-pyjamas.

Take a look:

Download BOL News App for latest news

