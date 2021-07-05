Saba Qamar wishes her niece Birthday calling her Billie Eilish

Pakistani lead actress Saba Qamar showered her niece with love and warm wishes, referring to her as “Billie Eilish.” On her birthday.

Saba Qamar posted a touching birthday message for her “Brilliant” niece on Instagram, along with numerous humorous video clips of her.

The Manto actress said “Happy Birthday To My Brilliant Niece. You have the kindest heart and a sweetness that’s beyond compare. You are a wonder. Keep shining your light and sharing your fire. You have so much to offer this world.”

The actress calls her niece Billie Eilish “Khala loves you mari sasti Billie Eilish”.

In a short period of time, the heartwarming post had amassed hundreds of likes.