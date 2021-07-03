Double Click 728 x 90
Saeed Ghani announces that he will offer himself up for arrest to NAB Karachi

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 11:13 pm
Saeed Ghani

Minister for Education and Labor Sindh Saeed Ghani proclaimed that he will go to the NAB Karachi office on Monday and offer himself up for arrest.

NAB delivered a statement denying numerous accusations made by Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, saying that an investigation is under process against Ghani by NAB Karachi after due process of law.

“I said this yesterday, and today I am saying it again. Investigate me, file a case, I will not seek bail,” Ghani said, stated in a press conference.

“I will go to NAB’s office on Monday. I will say ‘Here I am. Arrest me if you will. Take me away on remand’.”

Saeed Ghani stated that even if NAB requests a 90-day remand, he will not enter a plea against it.

NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal is “continuously blackmailed by the government,” said Ghani.

The minister said that no notice was ever issued against him for speaking out against the NAB chairman.

He said that PPP members Khursheed Shah and Aijaz Jhakrani were targets of cruelty for speaking the truth.

He further stated that the action will be taken against him under Section 31-A (absconding to avoid service of warrants) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

“Then in another press release, it was stated that some investigations are underway against me in NAB’s Karachi office,” he said.

“I do not fear any probe against me. They can go right ahead,” the minister said.

“As soon as I spoke out against Haleem Adil Sheikh, all this began,” he said.

“NAB itself that had stated that Sheikh had illegally occupied 264 acres of land”. “Why is he not being arrested? Why is his name not on the ECL?” stated Ghani.

“I will go to NAB’s office alone on Monday. I will not take any party worker with me. We will see what happens,” the minister said.

He further added, “This is the NAB-Niazi nexus. NAB is the political weapon of PTI”.

 

