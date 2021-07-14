Double Click 728 x 90
Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications and Renders Leaked

14th Jul, 2021.
Samsung Galaxy M22 Specifications and legitimate-looking renders have leaked ahead of the phone’s official debut. While the handset has previously been seen on Geekbench and certification websites, DealINTech’s recent leak leaves little to the imagination.

When it comes to design, you’ll have a hard time finding distinctions between the Galaxy M22 and the Galaxy A22. The Galaxy M22 will have a waterdrop notch design (Infinity-V) on its display, as seen in the image above. On the right side of the device, you’ll find the volume rocker and the power button, which will most likely have a fingerprint sensor.

Moving on to the leaked Samsung Galaxy M22 specs, the forthcoming mid-ranger is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

According to the report, it is unknown if the phone would be offered in additional configurations. The Galaxy M22 will reportedly include a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate on the display.

The phone will have a quad-camera arrangement on the back, with a 48MP primary sensor (wide), an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. A 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls is included.

The Galaxy M22 is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 25W fast charging. The phone will be 159.3x74x8.4mm in size and 199 grams in weight, according to the rumor.

GPS, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, dual-SIM (nano), and a 3.5mm headphone socket are all included in the connection package.

