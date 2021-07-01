Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Certified for up to 45W Charging Support

The next Fan Edition of the Galaxy series Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will make its debut in the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

Galaxy S21 FE has already been featured in the leaks. An American authority just signed off on the phone. The certification battery specifications and other details.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certified the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE under the model names “SM-G990U” and “SM-G990U1”.

Previously, Samsung removed the charging brink in the Galaxy S21 series. Now with the Galaxy S21 FE, there will be no charger either.

As per FCC documentation, the Galaxy S21 supports two different fast chargers – a 25W model and a faster 45W brick. Both of them would be sold separately. The 45W support is the highest charging capacity Samsung flagship has to offer.

The phone was benchmarked on the Geekbech platform, revealing further specs but no word on price yet.

The Galaxy S21 FE has Snapdragon 888 high-end processor at its core, with a 4,500 mAh battery capacity. The phone runs on Android 11 based OneUI 3.1 right out of the box.

Galaxy S21 FE has a bigger 6.4 inches screen, in contrast to a 6.2-inch panel on standard S21. The screen’s resolution would be reduced to 1080P, but it would still have a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The S21 FE will be available in a larger range of colors than the flagship models, including violet, white, mint, and black. The Galaxy S21 will be released in September or October.