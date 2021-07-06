Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to skip the megapixel war

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was previously reported to feature Samsung’s upcoming 200MP sensor, but new sources contradict this. Samsung-related leakster, has now backed up previous claims, saying that the company will not make another push in the megapixel fight.

The company intends to employ a “polished” new version of the current 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor instead of the 200MP sensor. Regrettably, there are no specifics about what “polished” means.

We’re also curious if Samsung is having trouble producing a high-quality 200MP sensor, or if the company has just concluded there’s still a lot of potential in the 108MP ISOCELL imager to be explored before moving on.